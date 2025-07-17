Trump drew naked woman, wrote 'bawdy' message in birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein: WSJ

The Brief The Wall Street Journal reports Donald Trump drew a naked woman in an album meant to celebrate Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday. Trump allegedly contributed to an album that contained a message to Jeffrey Epstein that read, "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," according to WSJ's report. The bombshell report comes as calls grow for the Trump administration to release the so-called Epstein files.



President Donald Trump allegedly sent lewd messages to Jeffrey Epstein, which included a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman, as part of the disgraced financier's 50th birthday album, according to a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal.

What we know:

The Wall Street Journal published a report on Thursday – allegedly against the wishes of Trump – detailing the now-President and the disgraced financier's friendship.

Trump allegedly contributed to what WSJ described as a "bawdy" letter to celebrate Epstein's 50th birthday. In addition to the alleged drawing of a naked woman, the letter – which reportedly had Trump's name on it – had a note that read, "Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret."

WSJ explained in the bombshell report that the alleged letter contained, "several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman" and a "pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."

Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the naked woman, WSJ reports.

"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story," he said in the WSJ report.

WSJ reports the albus had poems, photos and greetings from people in finance, academics, Epstein's former girlfriends and childhood friends.

The book was put together by Herbert Weitz, a bookbinder, according to WSJ's report. Weitz died about 17 years after Epstein's 50th birthday.

What we don't know:

The Wall Street Journal said in its report that it is unknown if any of the letter were part of the Trump administration's review of the so-called "Epstein files."

The other side:

The Wall Street Journal said Trump had threatened to sue the publication if the article got published.

"I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else," Trump said in the WSJ report.

The backstory:

Over the last week, Trump has been at the center of controversy over his administration's handling of the Epstein case.

The so-called "Epstein list" had been a national topic during Trump's second term after Attorney General Pam Bondi had promised to release the documents linked to the disgraced financier months before federal agents debunked the AG's idea.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Earlier in the year, a group of pro-Trump social media influencers and conservative media personalities posed outside the White House holding binders that read "The Epstein Files," in reference to Bondi's Feb. 2025 promise to make the documents public.

Epstein’s crimes and ties to powerful figures have been heavily documented through lawsuits and FOIA requests. Epstein abused minors for years before dying by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.

The case drew widespread attention because of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s links to royals, presidents and billionaires. Epstein and Trump had known each other and the two were pictured together during parts of the 1990s and early 2000s before the duo had a reported falling out near the mid-2000s.

Trump has offered testy reactions over the last couple of days whenever he gets asked about the so-called Epstein files. He turned against his own "Make America Great Again" base, calling some of them "weaklings" for continuing to demand the release of information related to Epstein's case.

"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore," Trump said on Wednesday.