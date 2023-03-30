World's biggest bounce park coming to San Diego County

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kiddos, may we suggest the world's biggest bounce park?

The 20,000-square-foot attraction from FunBox opens this Friday in El Cajon.

Open to all ages, the bounce park will feature a 23-foot slide, themed areas like "mountain challenge" and "ninja wall," and even a separate smaller "toddler tent" dedicated for the little ones.

Socks are required for entry. But not to worry if you forget - socks will be available onsite for purchase.

To celebrate its grand opening this weekend, FunBox is offering half-off tickets for $9 Friday through Tuesday. After that, tickets will cost $18 for weekdays and $22 on weekends. Each ticket covers a 90-minute session.

FunBox also operates a bounce park in Arcadia and has one other location in California in Placer County.

To learn more, tap or click here.