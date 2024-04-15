Expand / Collapse search

Worker dies after getting trapped under forklift in Bel Air

Published  April 15, 2024 2:47pm PDT
Bel Air
SkyFOX over the scene of a fatal forklift accident in Bel Air on Monday, April 15, 2024. 

LOS ANGELES - A worker trapped under a forklift at a construction site in Bel Air Monday died from his injuries, authorities confirmed. 

The incident happened in the 900 block of North Moraga Drive around 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The male worker has not been identified. 

No other injuries were reported.

Cal-OSHA is also at the scene as the investigation continues.