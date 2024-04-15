Worker dies after getting trapped under forklift in Bel Air
LOS ANGELES - A worker trapped under a forklift at a construction site in Bel Air Monday died from his injuries, authorities confirmed.
The incident happened in the 900 block of North Moraga Drive around 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The male worker has not been identified.
No other injuries were reported.
Cal-OSHA is also at the scene as the investigation continues.