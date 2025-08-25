Family of doctor gunned down in Woodland Hills files wrongful death lawsuit

The Brief Dr. Hamid Mirshojae's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The Woodland Hills doctor was shot and killed in what officials said was an ambush-style attack last August. He was 61 years old.



The family of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, who was gunned down outside his medical office in Woodland Hills a year ago, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

What we know:

The lawsuit alleges that Ahang Mirshojae enlisted Evan Hardman, Ashley Rose Sweeting, Sarallah Jawed and Shawn Randolph to help execute the murder. Surveillance footage and police reports indicate that Hardman, the alleged gunman, waited in the parking lot and opened fire as the doctor approached his car.

Sweeting is accused of serving as the getaway driver, Jawed allegedly helped Hardman evade arrest by transporting him across state lines and Randolph is alleged to have supplied the ghost gun used in the killing.

In addition to wrongful death and emotional distress claims, the lawsuit also alleges that Ahang Mirshojae fraudulently transferred assets in an attempt to shield them from legal accountability following the killing. The plaintiffs are pursuing relief under the state's Uniform Voidable Transactions Act to recover those assets.

Ahang Mirshojae

"This has been a nightmare for Dr. Mirshojae's widow, Ghazal Simorgh, and their young daughter," Alex Guerrero, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "To lose a husband and father to such a cold- blooded, calculated act of violence is devastating. Our lawsuit seeks justice for this family and holds accountable those responsible for this horrific crime, not just criminally, but civilly as well."

The backstory:

On Aug. 23, 2024, Dr. Mirshojae was shot and killed outside the Woodland Hills Medical Clinic & Urgent Care Center on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, just south of Oxnard Street.

Investigators said the 61-year-old was walking to his car when he was approached by a suspect and was shot multiple times.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of murder in the ambush-style attack.

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.




