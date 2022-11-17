Women's prison reform advocate honored by beauty brand L'Oreal

We just had an election. Here's a vote in a whole different direction.

It would net a Los Angeles woman big money for her work with women coming out of prison. L'Oreal Paris already named Susan Burton a Woman of Worth. She was one of 10 women selected nationwide.

The honor gained her nonprofit a $20,000 grant. If Burton wins the fan vote, her A New Way of Life nonprofit could gain another $25,000.

Burton founded A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL). She has twelve homes for women coming out of prison. Burton herself spent years in and out of incarceration before turning her life around. She's been named a CNN Hero and a FOX 11 Community Champion.

L'Oreal Paris is a beauty brand known for hair and makeup programs. Their website says she embodies "the brand's mantra of self-worth."

One of the ten honorees will be named Woman of the Year and receive another $25,000. It's based on votes and people can vote every 24 hours up until November 30.

Burton is on a mission to reunite women with their children after incarceration. Per the L'Oreal page, "ANWOL has supported the reentry of over 5,500 individuals through safe housing, pro bono legal services and leadership development to date."