Women's History Month: Femme 2026 retreat celebrates empowerment and leadership

The Brief Women gathered at the Femme 2026 Power Confab Retreat in Pasadena to celebrate Women's History Month and hear from influential speakers. Speakers including Moira Forbes and Pyet Despain shared insights on empowerment, heritage and supporting other women.



When you see the speaker list of this year's Femme 2026 Power Confab Retreat, you can understand why women braved the heat at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena to celebrate Women's History Month.

From Moira Forbes, one of the leading women in publishing and the powerhouse behind the Most Powerful Women's list, to entertainers like Sheila E., comedian Melissa Villaseñor, figure-skating champion Michelle Kwan and many more, participants shared their wisdom for two days in this pilgrimage that celebrates women.

"Femme is like a professional sisterhood circle," says one attendee. One moment you are getting inspired by FOX 11 Next Level Chef winner Pyet Despain, then you are doing tai chi in the garden, or getting ready to party at the awards ceremony.

Despain, who says that sharing her Native American-Mexican heritage through more than cooking gives her a uniquely fulfilling outlook, wants to inspire and help other women.

Moira Forbes adds that it's that giving nature that has made some of the latest winners of the Most Powerful Women list unique. "We all have power, even if we don't realize it, but lately, women have been using it to help others," she said.

Her advice for the eager listeners?

"Don't wait for someone to call on you or give you permission to get involved," she said, adding that too often, we have to grab those moments in life that will change things for us, be it a new project or new idea.

The conference goes until Thursday, March 19. Those interested in going can click here for tickets.