Woman stabbed to death in Canoga Park

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in Canoga Park early Sunday.

It happened around 5:36 a.m. in the area near Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street.

According to police, officers found the victim - a woman in her 40s believed to be homeless - with a stab wound to her chest.

An investigation revealed the victim and male suspect were involved in a fight before the stabbing. The victim ran away after the stabbing and collapsed shortly afterward, according to authorities.

The suspect was last seen getting in a white Dodge minivan.

No other information was immediately available.