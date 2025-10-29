Woman stabbed in neck by sister during haircut in Simi Valley

The Brief A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her sister with a broken wine glass. The incident happened inside their residence during a haircut, where the attack occurred without provocation. The victim suffered a serious neck wound but was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.



An act of domestic violence escalated to an attempted murder charge after a woman allegedly stabbed her sister with a broken wine glass during a haircut, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 28 at a home in the 1300 block of Katherine Road South.

According to police, responding officers located the victim suffering from a serious neck wound. She was given medical aid at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is expected to survive, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Randy Mellin of Acton and was later determined to be the victim's sister.

An investigation revealed the victim had given Mellin a haircut inside the home when Mellin broke a wine glass and then stabbed the victim in the neck with the broken glass. Police called it an unprovoked attack.

What's next:

Mellin was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.