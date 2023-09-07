Woman stabbed at a Red Lobster in West Hills

article

A woman was stabbed at a Red Lobster in Los Angeles' West Hills neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 22800 block of Van Owen Street a little before 7 p.m. Police did not give a description of the victim other than the fact that she was a 60-year-old woman.

The suspect was described as a white man last seen wearing a green shirt, dark pair of shorts and tattoo on his neck. As of late Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in the stabbing incident.

It is unknown if the man and the woman knew each other.

Officials did not give the condition of the woman stabbed at the Red Lobster.