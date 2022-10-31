Woman shot and killed in Long Beach, suspect in custody: Police

A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.

Paramedics were called and pronounced Silva dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the killing revealed that Silva and the suspected shooter — later identified as Jose Luis Vidal — were "involved in a dating relationship" with one another, police said.

"The victim and the suspect were recently experiencing problems in their relationship," according to the LBPD. "The victim arrived to work earlier this morning, when she was confronted by the suspect inside her parked vehicle. The suspect and the victim were inside of the victim's vehicle when the suspect shot the victim."

Vidal allegedly fled the scene in another vehicle, and later turned himself the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in Paramount. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact LBPD Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.