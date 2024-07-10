Woman robbed at cemetery in Riverside

Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a woman at a cemetery in Riverside.

It happened on Wednesday, June 12 at the Olivewood Cemetery located in the 3300 block of Central Avenue.

According to police, two suspects in a gray Kia Soul followed the woman for a few minutes until she parked her car at the cemetery to mourn a loved one who had recently passed.

That's when the suspects allegedly went to her car and stole her purse. Once the woman realized her wallet was stolen, her bank cards had already been used several times - including at a Target in San Bernardino, police said.

The two suspects were caught on surveillance video at that Target store on W. Orange Show Road.

Police said around $1,350 was stolen from the victim's bank cards.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects is asked to contact Detective Knoffloch at (951) 353-7946 or RKnoffloch@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov,