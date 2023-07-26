Video: Woman narrowly escapes armed carjacking in Oakland Hills

Frightening dashcam video obtained by KTVU shows a woman escaping an armed carjacking in Oakland on Friday.

Oakland police are investigating the incident and said the attempted carjacking took place Friday morning around 8 a.m.

The 45-second video follows the woman driving southeast on Skyline Blvd., behind a white Dodge Charger.

Suddenly, the Dodge Charger slows in the middle of the road, stopping at an angle to block the woman's path. There are no other cars in sight.

The driver of the Dodge Charger exits quickly, pulling out a gun and running to the left of the woman's car. He then seemingly bangs on the driver-side window.

A second man exits the Dodge Charger on the right and runs to the right side of the woman's car. It is unclear if he was armed.

The woman screams, and drives around the Dodge Charger, escaping and turning right onto Keller Ave. It is unclear if shots were fired.

The woman who owns the dashcam footage declined KTVU's interview request.

No arrests have been made, and no further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3326.