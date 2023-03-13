Woman killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run

An investigation continues after a woman was killed following a hit-and-run in Pico Rivera late Sunday night.

Three women were walking at the intersection of Rose Hills Road and San Gabriel River Parkway around 11:20 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound struck them, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver took off and did not stop to help the victims.

Authorities received a call that one of the women was in the roadway and was not breathing. She was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived at the scene. A second victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the third victim was not hurt.

The preliminary investigation reveals the women were walking to catch a ride after they reportedly left an event at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena.

A description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle was not available.

