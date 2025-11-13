Woman hit and killed in Hollywood by driver in stolen Range Rover

The Brief A fatal hit-and-run collision occurred early Thursday morning at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Wilton Place in Hollywood. The victim, a woman driving a Mazda sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by an alleged stolen Range Rover. The driver of the Range Rover ditched the vehicle and ran away. She remains on the run.



A woman was killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run collision in Hollywood after her car was struck by a stolen Range Rover.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Wilton Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said the victim, driving a white Mazda sedan, was traveling north on Wilton when she was struck by a woman driving an allegedly stolen Range Rover east on Sunset.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene to try and free the victim, but she died at the scene.

The driver of the Range Rover is on the run.

What's next:

Police are still searching for the driver of the Range Rover.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.