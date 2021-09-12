Woman killed, child injured in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey

A Toyota 4Runner struck and killed a woman in her 30s and injured her 2-year-old son while they were crossing a street in Playa del Rey, authorities said.

Paramedics dispatched at 10:33 p.m. Saturday to the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar took one person to an area hospital, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The condition of the 2-year-old boy was not immediately known.

The woman was crossing the street with her child when she was struck by the vehicle, which then fled the location. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call the LAPD's West Traffic Division at 213-473-0022.

