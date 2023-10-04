Woman killed, 2 children injured in 10 Fwy crash in Pomona

A woman was killed and two young children injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Pomona overnight.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the westbound freeway and Fairplex Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman died at the scene. The two children - a boy and girl - were taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. They are expected to survive.

It's unclear at this time what the relationship is between the woman and children.

A truck driver who witnessed the crash said he saw the girl walking in the freeway lanes right after the crash.

The crash closed all lanes of the westbound freeway while the CHP investigated the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.