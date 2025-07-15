Woman hit, killed by car on 57 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley

The Brief A woman got hit and killed by a car on the 57 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. It is unknown how the woman got hit by the car.



A woman got hit and killed by a car on the 57 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a person going through a possible mental health crisis in San Dimas. Fearing she may be armed, deputies tried to find her but she took off on foot.

The woman ran along the southbound lanes of the freeway where she got hit by the car.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been announced in the woman's death. There are no reports of whether the driver involved in the crash broke any traffic laws or will be charged over the woman's death.

As of Monday night, the woman's identity has not been released to the public.