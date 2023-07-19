Woman gives baby to couple at Beverly Hills restaurant, police investigating

Police are investigating after a woman surrendered a baby to a couple dining at a Beverly Hills restaurant Wednesday.

It happened along Sunset Boulevard Wednesday morning. A couple eating at Chris N Eddys told police they were approached by a woman with 1-month-old baby. The couple said the woman told them she couldn't take care of the child, and gave them the baby. They drove the baby to the Beverly Hill police station, and surrendered the child to officers.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the mother flagged down an officer, and told them that she had asked the couple to watch her baby and the couple just left.

Beverly Hills Police have handed the case over to the LAPD while they try and figure out what exactly happen.

No other information was immediately available.