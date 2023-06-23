Woman sought after giving birth, abandoning newborn in alleyway

The Ventura Police Department is searching for a woman who abandoned her newborn child.

On June 23, just before 1 a.m., employees of a business in the 4200 block of Transport Street heard a woman screaming in the alley way. Employees told police they approached the woman and saw her remove her pants and immediately give birth. She then placed the newborn on the ground, severed the umbilical cors and ran away.

Employees then called 911, picked up the baby and cared for it until paramedics arrived. According to police, the newborn appeared healthy and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers tried locating the woman but were unsuccessful. She is described as a white female with short dark hair who appeared to be unhoused.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 805-650-8010. Police say she may be in medical need.

The State of California has a "Safe Surrender" program, allowing a parent or person with lawful custody to safely surrender a baby

confidentially, and without fear of prosecution, within 72 hours of birth. Safe Surrender programs are available at hospitals and fire stations. A full list can be found online at cdss.ca.gov.