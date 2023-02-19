Woman found dead in Disneyland parking garage

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Disneyland parking garage Saturday.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, officers responded to a Mickey and Friends parking structure just before 7 p.m. and found the woman lying on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anaheim police.