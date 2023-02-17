Expand / Collapse search

Woman fatally shot in Newbury Park

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Ventura County
The shooting reportedly happened after a family dispute.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged family dispute led to a deadly shooting in Ventura County overnight.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 100 block of Sandra Court, located near the intersection of Borchard Road and Wendy Drive in the Newbury Park neighborhood around 12:10 a.m. Friday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators said a man was detained at the scene. 

No further information was released by authorities. 
 