Woman fatally shot in Newbury Park

An alleged family dispute led to a deadly shooting in Ventura County overnight.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 100 block of Sandra Court, located near the intersection of Borchard Road and Wendy Drive in the Newbury Park neighborhood around 12:10 a.m. Friday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators said a man was detained at the scene.

No further information was released by authorities.

