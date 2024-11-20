Expand / Collapse search

Woman rescued after falling 15-20 feet into manhole in San Bernardino

Updated  November 20, 2024 12:25pm PST
San Bernardino
Firefighters are working to rescue a woman who fell 15-20' in to a manhole in San Bernardino.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Authorities rescued a woman who fell into a manhole in San Bernardino on Wednesday. 

The woman fell about 15 to 20 feet in the hole located near the former Carousel Mall, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

Officials said the woman is suffering from possible lower extremity injuries. She was awake and talking with rescuers.

SkyFOX over the scene showed firefighters wheeling the woman on a gurney to the ambulance. 

No other details were immediately available.

