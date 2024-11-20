Woman rescued after falling 15-20 feet into manhole in San Bernardino

The Brief A woman is recovering after falling into a manhole in San Bernardino. Authorities said the woman fell about 15-20' feet into the hole. The woman was awake and talking with rescuers during the incident.



Authorities rescued a woman who fell into a manhole in San Bernardino on Wednesday.

The woman fell about 15 to 20 feet in the hole located near the former Carousel Mall, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

Officials said the woman is suffering from possible lower extremity injuries. She was awake and talking with rescuers.

SkyFOX over the scene showed firefighters wheeling the woman on a gurney to the ambulance.

No other details were immediately available.