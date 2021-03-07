Woman, child stabbed to death inside Rancho Cucamonga home

Police are investigating after a woman and a little girl were stabbed to death inside a home in Rancho Cucamonga.

Police responded to the 6800 block of Bergano Place around 3 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Once on scene, officers located a woman and child, said to be about six years old, dead inside.

Police say an additional victim, an adult female, was hospitalized with stab wounds but is expected to recover.

Officials are investigating if this incident was domestic or a possible home invasion.

The investigation is ongoing.

