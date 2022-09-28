Woman charged with murder after killing man she believed tried to run over cat

article

An Orange County woman was charged with murder after running over and killing a man she believed attempted to run over a cat, officials stated.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with one felony count of murder. She faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted. She is being held on $1 million bail.

The DA's office says on Sept. 25 around 8:20 p.m., Esser confronted a man she believed was trying to run over a cat in the street.

Esser and the man, identified as Luis Anthony Victor, 43, both got out of their vehicles and got into a verbal argument with each other.

Officials say Esser recording the confrontation. She then got back into her car while still arguing with Victor. Besides driving away, Esser intentionally ran the man over with her car.

"Instead of continuing to drive away from Victor and out of the area, Esser made a 3-point turn and drove back towards Victor in the direction of a cul-de-sac. Esser then made a U-turn, accelerated and drove directly at Victor," the DA's office said in a statement.

Victor was launched onto the hood and windshield and flipped several times before landing in the street; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This action showed a complete disregard for human life," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will ensure that this random act of violence targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."