Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood

A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood.

Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy.

"I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run downstairs and try to prevent her from doing anything. But by then they had driven away," said a witness who shared the video with FOX 11.

The witness claims the woman also beat and kicked the dog and put the pup in the car.

"She put him in the car and was punching him. I heard a little bit of it," the witness said.

The brutal attack happened Monday, February 6 in broad daylight.

As of Thursday night, no announcements have been made by officials on the identity of the woman or if any arrests have been made in the horrifying incident.