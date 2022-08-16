Woman arrested in 7-Eleven store barricade, fire in Mid-Wilshire area

An armed woman barricaded herself inside a 7-Eleven store in the Mid-Wilshire area, trashed the place, and then set it on fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LAPD received a call around 9:30 p.m. Monday regarding a half-naked woman described as mentally ill who was brandishing a knife and was disrupting store operations at the 7-Eleven located at Olympic Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

Authorities said she then grabbed a lighter and set the store on fire and amid the chaos, most of the store employees were able to escape by going around her. However, one employee was unable to escape and locked himself in the back office for safety.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the woman had barricaded herself inside the store and damaged the property and merchandise. Eventually, officers moved in and rescued the employee and the suspect. At some point during the rescue, the suspect allegedly tried to hit a beer bottle against an officer's head, and thankfully, he was wearing a helmet and was not injured.

The suspect, who was identified by authorities as 47-year-old Caren Satterfield, was taken to the hospital on suspicion she had overdosed. After receiving medical treatment at a hospital, she was booked into jail on multiple charges including arson and assault on a peace officer.

Her bail was set at $75,000.

No other injuries were reported.

