Woman accused of attacking child with dog in OC

A 32-year-old woman was charged Thursday with maiming a child with a "vicious dog" in Fountain Valley.

Jessica Lynn Gallegosparrilla was charged with mayhem, child abuse and endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, according to court records. The criminal complaint alleges the deadly weapon was a "vicious dog."

Gallegosparrilla was accused of attacking the child June 1, and was arrested Tuesday, according to court records. She was being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

The relationship between Gallegosparrilla and the child was not disclosed.

Gallegosparrilla pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and will return to court June 16 for a pretrial hearing in the West Justice Center in Westminster, according to court records.

Fountain Valley police and prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for further details.