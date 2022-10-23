Woman accused of murdering boyfriend in Compton: LASD

A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

A woman believed to be the victim's girlfriend was arrested at the scene and booked for murder. Her name was not released.

The investigation remains active, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500.