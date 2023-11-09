Woman accidentally gets locked into OC jail overnight

A woman was accidentally locked in overnight at the Theo Lacy Jail lobby, prompting Orange County Sheriff's Department officials to make changes in overnight checks of the facility and the installation of an emergency phone, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Thursday.

The woman came to the jail, located at 501 The City Drive South, just before visiting hours were ending at 5 p.m. Nov. 4 to visit with one of the inmates, who was unavailable at that time, said sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun. While waiting, the woman nodded off in the lobby and was accidentally locked in overnight, Braun said.

Sheriff's staff arriving the next morning before 8 a.m. saw her and got her out, Braun said. The woman, who is in her 30s, sustained a cut on her hand, for which she was treated, but was otherwise OK, Braun said.

Cell phones are not allowed in the jail, and there is no other type of public phone in the lobby, Braun said.

"That is being rectified now," she said.

Visitors will have access to an emergency phone in the public visiting area, Braun said.

There will also be a change in procedures to have a supervisor do a check of the lobby overnight, Braun said.