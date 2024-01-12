Winter weather: How to protect your pets from the cold, keep them safe

As the winter chills approach and Jack Frost begins nipping at your nose, your pets have their own challenges staying safe and warm.

Here are seven ways to protect your furry friends during the winter, courtesy of the ASPCA and American Veterinary Medical Association .

1. Stay inside when you can

Most pets are susceptible to the cold and frostbite despite their fur.

Ziggy, a golden doodle dog plays in the snow in the aftermath of Winter Storm Jonas on January 24, 2016 in Melville, New York. (Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

HOW TO PROTECT PETS IN EXTREME COLD, SNOW

2. Check under the hood

Cats find warm car engines very appealing at night.

Make sure they aren’t hiding in your vehicle by banging on the hood or honking the horn.

3. Give pets distinct collars

Snow and ice can hide scents that help animals find their way home .

Make sure that your pet has a distinct and labeled collar during the winter season.

4. Check the paws

From deicers to antifreeze, pets’ paws, feet, and bellies can become covered in this material that can make your pet sick when licked off the body.

Make sure to wash/clean your pet after walks or put on pet shoes.

KEEPING PETS SAFE: IS ICE MELT TOXIC TO DOGS?

5. Do not overfeed your pet

While it may be enticing to give your pet a few more calories to help them stay warm during the winter, be cautious of your pet's health .

Overfeeding can lead to many health issues for animals .

6. Keep up the humidity levels in your home

According to the ASPCA, repeatedly coming out of the cold into the dry heat of your home can cause itchy, flaking skin.

They advise keeping your home humidified, and towel dry your pet as soon as they come inside -- especially the feet and between toes.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

7. Bathe your pet as little as possible during cold snaps

Your pets can develop dry, flaky skin they are washed too often, removing essential oils.

Most of all, if it's too cold for you to be outside, it's too cold for your pet too, so keep them inside.

Find more tips at the ASPCA and AMVA .

Find more updates on this story at FOXWeather.com.