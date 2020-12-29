Winter storm leaves drivers stuck on Mt. Baldy

After a chaotic night that left drivers stranded in the snow for hours after the first winter storm of the season, Mount Baldy Road in the Angeles National Forest was closed due to icy conditions, officials said Tuesday.

Weather reports indicate Mt. Baldy received four inches of fresh powder from the storm.

Authorities said many of those who became stuck did not come prepared and were not equipped with snow chains, which resulted in many vehicles skidding out, spinning, and hitting each other.

On Tuesday, many of Southern California’s mountain communities were requiring tire chains.

