Wind Advisory issued for much of Southern California, rain chances return

The Brief A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for parts of Southern California. By the afternoon, winds will shift northeast, bringing weak Santa Ana winds through Wednesday morning. Rain chances return to the region Thursday night.



A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Southern California due to gusty, northerly winds on Tuesday.

The winds will extend south through the western San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains, with cooler temperatures expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, winds will shift northeast, the NWS said, bringing weak Santa Ana winds through Wednesday morning.

"Gusts of 20 to 40 mph will be possible across the wind-prone corridor of Ventura and Los Angeles County," according to the latest forecast.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer, but another low-pressure system will bring rain chances Thursday night through Saturday, forecasters said.