Willem Dafoe to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Monday honoring Willem Dafoe for a career in which he has appeared in more than 100 films and received four Oscar nominations.

Patricia Arquette and Pedro Pascal are set to join Dafoe in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6284 Hollywood Blvd., near Vine Street, that will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, walkoffame.com.

Arquette starred with Dafoe and made her theatrical directing debut in "Gonzo Girl," the drama that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7 about an aspiring writer (Camila Morrone) who takes a job working as an assistant to a novelist with a wild reputation (Dafoe).

Dafoe and Pascal are filming the film noir thriller "Tropico," Dafoe's fifth project to be directed by his wife, Giada Colagrande.

The ceremony comes one month after the Dec. 8 release of Dafoe's latest film, the epic period science fantasy black comedy adventure film "Poor Things," which on Sunday received the Golden Globe Award for best motion picture -- musical or comedy.

The film's distributor, Searchlight Pictures, funded the ceremony, Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, told City News Service.

The star is the 2,768th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born William James Dafoe on July 22, 1955, in Appleton, Wisconsin, Dafoe acquired the nickname Willem, the Dutch version of the name William while attending Appleton East High School, which he later took at his stage name because he had become more used to it than his birth name.

Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef poses in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via (Getty Images) Expand

Dafoe studied drama at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, but left after 18 months to join the experimental theater company Theatre X in Milwaukee, before moving to New York City in 1976.

Dafoe was among the seven founders of The Wooster Group in 1980, the New York-based experimental theatre collective which remains in existence.

Dafoe made his film debut in the 1980 Western epic "Heaven's Gate," best remembered for its cost overruns and heavy financial losses.

Dafoe received best supporting actor Oscar nominations for "Platoon" in 1987, for "Shadow of the Vampire" in 2001 and "The Florida Project" in 2018. He received a best actor Oscar nomination in 2019 for his portrayal of Vincent Van Gogh in the biographical drama about the final years of painter's life, "At Eternity's Gate."

Dafoe portrayed scientist Norman Osborn and the supervillain Green Goblin in "Spider-Man," "Spider-Man 2," "Spider-Man 3" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home ."

Dafoe's other film credits include "The Lighthouse," "John Wick," "Finding Nemo," "The Boondock Saints," "Togo," "The Legend of Ochi," and "Pet Shop Days." He will appear in "Beetlejuice 2" and "Nosferatu" set for release this year.

Dafoe and his wife also worked on the 2005 romantic drama "Before It Had A Name" they co-wrote and co-starred in, the 2010 film noir "A Woman," the 2016 mystery "Padre," and the 2012 documentary on the creation of the experimental opera based on the biography of the Serbian performance artist, "Bob Wilson's Life & Death of Marina Abramovic."