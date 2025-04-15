will.i.am turns to AI technology with his FYI app

The Brief will.i.am, known for his role in the Black Eyed Peas, is now focused on tech and education through his new AI venture, FYI App. He showcased the FYI App at the ASU+GSV Summit, announcing a partnership with Arizona State University for AI implementation.



He found his fame as the frontman for the Black Eyed Peas, but will.i.am is also an entrepreneur with an interest in tech and education. His latest tech venture is in artificial intelligence. He says, "Technology is my heart," and calls his new tech company and FYI App, his "contribution to compute."

The entrepreneur was a headliner at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego last week. With cell phone in hand, will.i.am does a demo of the FYI app and AI company he created.

He asks an AI companion a question. He gets a verbal AI answer. A conversation continues.

At the summit, there was an announcement of a partnership with summit host Arizona State University called FYI EDU. ASU's president, Dr. Michael Crow, Ph.D., says will.i.am is the secret ingredient in this emerging technology. He called it an "infusion of spirit into an AI system." With the launch, implementation at ASU will be this fall.

Before going big time with his group, the iconic Black Eyed Peas, he spent his childhood in Boyle Heights growing up in the projects. He returned with his non-profit, i.am Angel Foundation, and built a STEAM and robotics program in partnership with the LA Unified School District. He says, "Tomorrow's entrepreneurs will come from those communities."

His business credits include being a founding equity stakeholder in Beats Electronics and was "instrumental in helping to transform Beats By Dre™ into a global consumer electronics brand," says his website.

The theme of the technology summit was "learning at the speed of light." Will.i.am says, "At FYI we don't want to replace people with AI. We want to amplify."