Wild ride: Man cutting palm tree ends up swinging precariously in the air
REDLANDS, Calif. - A man's unconventional way of cutting a palm tree resulted in him taking a wild ride.
Video taken in Redlands, California, showed the arborist near the top of the severely bending palm tree.
The man began cutting the top of the tree with a chainsaw. But once the top of the tree was removed, the trunk rebounded dramatically, taking the man on a hair-raising ride.
The person who recorded the video told Storyful it was a scary sight, but said the man on the tree “was not afraid, because he has been doing that work for a long time.”
Separate video showed the unorthodox tree surgeon climbing back down once the trunk stabilized.
