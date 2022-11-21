Community helps Whittier man get new work truck after old one got stolen on live TV mid-police chase

article

A Whittier man whose work truck got stolen by a police chase suspect on live TV received massive help from the community – a brand-new replacement ride!

"It's just unbelievable," said Andres Benitez, the young man whose truck got stolen earlier in the month.

One could say Christmas came early for the Benitez family. After FOX 11 shared Andres' story with our viewers, moments after his work truck got stolen by a convicted felon, the community banded together to help the young man get back on the road. More than $100,000 was raised to help Andres buy a replacement work truck.

A gift Andres never saw coming on the night he first spoke with FOX 11's Gina Silva.

"It's like a true nightmare turned into a blessing, you know, thanks to God in this lovely community," Andres said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"I was really grateful before any of this happened, but it definitely taught me to be way more grateful in life," Andres said.

Andres was so grateful for the community's help that he decided to pay it forward – he gifted $6,500 to the other victim in the crazy police chase whose van had also been stolen by the suspect.