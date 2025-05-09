Dump truck crashes into famed Whisky a Go Go

A dump truck caused quite a mess after crashing into the famed Whisky a Go Go.

What we know:

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Sunset Blvd. and Clark St.

The dump truck slammed into power poles and two vehicles in the parking lot before hitting the building. It appears a mail truck was also struck.

Power has been cut off to nearby areas. Crews are currently working to restore power.

Clark Street is closed north of Sunset Boulevard.

Ironically, the band slated to play Friday night is named ‘Boy Hits Car.'

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any injuries were reported. It's also unclear what caused the accident.