Where do I vote? Find your polling place here
LOS ANGELES - In less than 24 hours, voters will be casting their ballot on Election Day in the U.S. – and the outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains a true toss-up, according to the most recent polling.
Harris maintained a slight lead nationally on Monday, while Trump still had a slight edge in several of the important swing states.
California voters have until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5 to cast their ballots.
Whether you're looking for a ballot drop-off location or in-person polling place, here's how to find the closest one to you.
How do I find my polling place in California?
The easiest way to find where to cast your ballot in person at a polling place near you is by visiting your county's website.
All you have to do is enter your address in the search bar in the toolbox.
Los Angeles County
Orange County
- Find a vote center
- Find a ballot drop box
- Use this mapping tool to find a vote center or ballot drop box near you
Riverside County
San Bernardino County
- Find a vote center
- Find a ballot drop box (list)
- Use this mapping tool to locate a ballot drop box near you
Santa Barbara County
San Diego County
Ventura County
Early voting and ballot drop-off locations
To find a list of all early voting locations and vote-by-mail drop-offs, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.
You can choose your county from the drop-down menu to find all locations in your county or enter your city or ZIP code to narrow down the list.
When do polls open?
Polling locations and vote centers in California open at 7 a.m.
When do polls close?
Polling locations are required to stay open until 8 p.m. closing.
Anyone lined up before 8 p.m. will still be able to cast their ballot.