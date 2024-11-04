Where do I vote? Find your polling place here

The Brief In a matter of hours, the final votes in the 2024 presidential election will be cast. Election Day in the United States is now often considered election week as each state follows its own rules and practices for counting ballots. More than 77 million people participated in early voting — either in person or through the mail.



In less than 24 hours, voters will be casting their ballot on Election Day in the U.S. – and the outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains a true toss-up, according to the most recent polling.

Harris maintained a slight lead nationally on Monday, while Trump still had a slight edge in several of the important swing states.

California voters have until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5 to cast their ballots.

Whether you're looking for a ballot drop-off location or in-person polling place, here's how to find the closest one to you.

How do I find my polling place in California?

The easiest way to find where to cast your ballot in person at a polling place near you is by visiting your county's website.

All you have to do is enter your address in the search bar in the toolbox .

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Santa Barbara County

San Diego County

Ventura County

Early voting and ballot drop-off locations

To find a list of all early voting locations and vote-by-mail drop-offs , visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

You can choose your county from the drop-down menu to find all locations in your county or enter your city or ZIP code to narrow down the list.

For more information on the 2024 Election, tap or click here.

When do polls open?

Polling locations and vote centers in California open at 7 a.m.

When do polls close?

Polling locations are required to stay open until 8 p.m. closing.

Anyone lined up before 8 p.m. will still be able to cast their ballot.



