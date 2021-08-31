What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

article

Walt Disney World will soon kick off its 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’

Festivities will begin on October 1st, the same day the theme park company opened its first Florida park in 1971, and go for 18 months as new experiences debut across the resort.

Here are some highlights of what we know is coming to the Walt Disney World Resort for its 50th anniversary celebration.

A NEW LOOK AT WALT DISNEY WORLD

At the centerpiece of the anniversary magic at Walt Disney World Resort will be Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom. It underwent months of renovation, donning a new color and decor. For instance, jewels and royal blue ribbons adorn the castle as gold draping and turrets surround its towers.

"The entire castle will shimmer with pearls and jewels, and the turrets and towers will be wrapped in iridescent gold and royal blue ribbons," George Adams of Walt Disney Imagineering previously said. "Above the castle gate, a 50th-anniversary crest will warmly welcome guests to join the festivities."

Not far from Cinderella’s Castle is ‘Disney’s Main Street Confectionery,’ which also has a new look for the theme park resort’s 50th anniversary. The store, known for its sweet smells and tasty treats, has an expanded layout with more room to shop and interactive opportunities to customize your confections like never before, Disney said.

Then, at night, Disney said that Cinderella’s Castle will illuminate Magic Kingdom with lighting enhancements, creating "a dazzling radiance that sparkles with pixie dust." Nighttime lighting enhancements will also be used at the other parks. For example, fireflies will inhabit the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom, special new touches will bring the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Hollywood Studios to life, and lights resembling stars in the sky will shine across the reflective panels of Epcot’s Spaceship Earth.

Throughout all four Walt Disney World parks will be 50th anniversary decorations with a royal blue and gold color scheme, like seen on Cinderella’s Castle.

For example, right at the entrance of the theme park resort are roadway archways with all-new colors. Disney previously said that "these refreshed gateways will continue to set the tone for all the stories you’ll tell and the memories you’ll cherish long after your visit."

Even the monorail entrance for Epcot has donned the new blue and gold look, as spotted in late April. The legs are shown to be dark blue, with the rest of it light blue. The word 'Monorail' is in white against the blue, with the top portion of the archway -- including the park name 'Epcot' -- in gold.

Also across all four Walt Disney World parks will be the 'Disney Fab 50’ statues. These are a collection of 50 golden sculptures honoring iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and more.

The first statues debuted by the theme park company were actually Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Disney explained that "the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse sculptures are also being dedicated to Disney cast members of the past, present, and future. After all, our cast – along with Mickey and Minnie- are truly considered the heart of the upcoming anniversary celebration."

Disney has revealed several other statues over the last couple of months. For example, actor John Stamos, who stars in ‘Big Shot’ on Disney+, gave fans a look at the upcoming ‘Dumbo’ sculpture. Other icons, like ‘R2-D2’ from the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and the ‘Mad Hatter’ from ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ have also been featured online.

Finally, Disney cast members will even look a bit different as their name tags take on the new ‘EARidescent’ look debuted by the theme park company for the 50th anniversary celebration. This term, ‘EARidescent,’ was coined by Walt Disney World as a way to describe what guests will experience during the anniversary festivities.

"This milestone is such a big deal, we’ve even coined a new word – "EARidescence" – to describe what you’ll see when you visit. Our Disney teams are creating all sorts of new decorations that will shimmer and sparkle all day and into the night," they previously explained.

On the name tags, Disney’s 50th-anniversary castle logo will appear above each cast member’s name, along with gold accents and a ‘touch of pixie dust.’

"Whether in costume or professionally dressed, nametags are an essential part of every cast member’s look and are worn over the heart with pride," Disney added.

NEW ATTRACTIONS COMING SOON

For many, Walt Disney World is all about the rides and certainly, the theme park company is bringing out the best for its 50th anniversary celebration.

For example, Disney said that ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ will open at Epcot on day one of the anniversary festivities, previously stating that "Chef Remy will help us kick off 'The World’s Most Magical Celebration' in Parisian style."

The new attraction is based on Disney and Pixar’s beloved Academy Award-winning animation, ‘Ratatouille.’ Riders will be transported to a version of Paris that feels straight out of the animated film, especially as the attraction is located in the newly-expanded France pavilion inside Epcot. Those onboard will reportedly feel like they have been shrunk to the size of Chef Remy as they scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant on a wild adventure.

Also opening on October 1st inside Epcot’s France pavilion is ‘La Crêperie de Paris,’ a new restaurant that will offer both table-and quick-service options, Disney said. The menu includes sweet crepes, buckwheat galettes, and French hard cider.

The opening of ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ is just one of several new additions coming to Epcot’s multi-year expansion.

Disney announced in August 2019 that the park would undergo the "biggest transformation of any Disney park in history" over several years, bringing in new attractions, restaurants, and experiences. Eventually, Epcot will be unified by four neighborhoods: World Showcase, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration.

Another attraction that is a part of this massive expansion is the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ coaster. Disney previously said the ride would open at Epcot in time for the 50th anniversary celebration. They described the attraction as a "family-friendly ‘storytelling coaster’ that will feature a groundbreaking ride system with vehicles that rotate 360 degrees and can even do a reverse launch."

Disney explained that riders will begin their adventure in the ‘Galaxarium,’ a planetarium-like exhibition that explores Earth’s galaxy and Xandar, a planet from Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films. From there, riders will go on to learn about the treasures found on the planet but are interrupted when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive.

Disney previously shared a video of the ride vehicle for the coaster, stating that "each individual cab in the attraction’s OmniCoaster ride system will direct your eyes to the story happening around you. Instead of whizzing by the action, the system will fully immerse you in the attraction’s story from the minute you take off."

NEW SHOWS ON THE HORIZON

While the rides are thrilling, Walt Disney World is also known for spectacular shows and several are debuting during ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’

At Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom, the ‘Disney Enchantment’ firework show will begin on October 1st, lighting up the night sky and kicking off the 50th anniversary fun. Disney said that the show will feature fireworks, Disney music, enhanced lighting, immersive projection effects that extend for the first time down Main Street, U.S.A., and an original song, entitled ‘You Are the Magic,’ by seven-time Grammy-winner Philip Lawrence.

"Since opening day in 1971, dazzling fireworks shows have provided that perfect exclamation point at the end of a fantastic day at Magic Kingdom Park," said Mark Renfrow, Show Director, Disney Live Entertainment. "From ‘Fantasy in the Sky’ and ‘Wishes’ to holiday spectaculars and ‘Happily Ever After,’ each new show has raised the bar, and the best is yet to come! I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re creating with ‘Disney Enchantment.’"

Featured in the show will reportedly be iconic Disney characters, moments, and music from both Disney and Pixar films. For instance, spectators will join Tiana, Rapunzel, and ‘Onward’ brothers Ian and Barley as they set out on a journey with adventurers like Moana, Raya, and Judy Hopps.

"Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Soul’ takes us into ‘the zone,’ where we discover a whimsical world inspired by the style of legendary Disney artist Mary Blair and filled with beloved characters from classic stories like ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to contemporary tales including ‘Luca’ and 'Wreck-It Ralph," Disney explained. "Everything builds to a climactic moment, as Tinker Bell takes flight, spreading shimmering gold pixie dust and empowering us all to believe in ourselves and the magic all around us."

Then, at Epcot, another stunning show will debut on October 1st: ‘HarmonioUS.’ Described by theme park company as the "largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park," the show will celebrate Disney music and feature familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by artists from around the world. Massive set pieces, custom-build LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, and lasers will bring the spectacular to life.

"This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide," Disney added. They said that the show will "invite you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you’ve never heard them before, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists."

For those looking for some daytime excitement, Disney said that the ‘Disney KiteTails’ show will debut at the Discovery River Amphitheater at Animal Kingdom on October 1st as well. Several times a day, performers will fly windcatchers and kites in a gala performance set to original, worldbeat arrangements of favorite Disney songs. The show features a collection of colorful oversized props and kites. Some moments will even take place over water, as kites up to 30-feet-long of Disney's animal friends fly.

Other kites to expect are of characters from ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘A Bug’s Life,’ ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘The Lion King,’ and ‘The Jungle Book.’

"From one performance to another, you may see Baloo the bear dancing in the sky or Zazu the red-billed hornbill chasing after Simba. These remarkable kites, some as large as 30 feet in length, are inflated by moving through the air, allowing characters like King Louie or Timon and Pumbaa to soar like never before," Disney explained.

Over at Disney Springs, a new Cirque du Soleil show will debut at the iconic white tent theater on November 18th, 2021. Titled ‘Drawn to Life,’ Disney said that the show is a live acrobatic journey that tells the story of Julie — a girl who discovers that her Disney animator father left behind an unfinished animation. She dives into the world of animation, guided by a pencil, and embarks on a quest that features ten acrobatic acts, pieces of iconic Disney films, and all-new Disney creations.

The show is said to be family-friendly and takes inspiration from Disney’s 100-year heritage of animation. It brings innovative design, acrobatic performances, choreography, musical scores, and animation together for a magical experience. It was created through collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Imagineering. It features 64 cast members performing Tuesday through Saturday.

In addition, the show was written and directed by Michel Laprise, will have Fabrice Becker as the Director of Creation, and features art led by Eric Goldberg — the man best known for characters like ‘Genie’ in the animated classic, ‘Aladdin.’

"I think guests will be amazed to see how the magic of Cirque du Soleil and the art of Walt Disney Animation Studios have come together to bring life to classic and current characters like Baloo, Baymax, and Cinderella in ways that no one has ever imagined," Goldberg explained.

Tickets for Drawn to Life are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/drawntolife.

THE HOLIDAYS AT DISNEY

The holidays at Walt Disney World provide an experience unlike anywhere else in the world and this year, festivities will be extra special as the 50th anniversary celebration will be going throughout it all.

Spooky season at Magic Kingdom has already begun with their all-new Halloween event, ‘Disney After Hours Boo Bash.’ It is a special-ticketed, after-hours event that operates on select nights until October 31st. Attendees get to enjoy Magic Kingdom to themselves from 9 p.m. to midnight. However, they can enter the park as early as 7 p.m.

This Halloween season, something special is brewing for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. "Disney After Hours BOO BASH" will be a three-hour event that begins when the park closes on select nights from Aug. 10 t Expand

Those who visit the park will notice that Main Street U.S.A. is decorated with colorful foliage, Halloween decor, and frightful tunes to mark the season.

Throughout the park, guests can trick or treat and enjoy select complimentary snacks and beverages. In addition, other specialty food and drinks will be available for purchase. For example, at Sleepy Hollow, the ‘Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake’ can be purchased. It is a funnel cake topped with chocolate cookie crumbles, purple vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle, and milk chocolate M&M’s.

Select attractions at Magic Kingdom will operate during the event with shorter wait times. Some of the rides that guests can expect to see open are the ‘Seven Dwarfs Mine Train,’ ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ and ‘Space Mountain.’ There will also be special cavalcades moving through the park, including ‘Mickey’s Happy Halloween Cavalcade,’ ‘Disney Villains Halloween Cavalcade,’ and ‘Jack’s Nightmare Cavalcade’ featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie riding down the parade path to ‘This is Halloween.’

Tickets are on sale now for the ‘Disney After Hours BOO BASH’ event on the Walt Disney World website. You can also make a purchase by calling 407-939-4240. Tickets for several dates are already sold out. Prices start at $129 per person.

Then, for the winter holidays, Disney said that the merry season will officially begin at the resort on November 12th, adding that "festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, and holiday-themed merchandise will all be a part of this very special season at our theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs."

Over at Hollywood Studios, Disney said that the ‘Hollywood Tower Hotel’ will transform into the ‘Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel,' showcasing holiday projection effects with music for guests to view from Sunset Boulevard. Expect to see sights from Frozen's Arendelle, the Muppets, Toy Story, and Mickey's Christmas Carol. The show will alternate with the tower’s nightly transformation into a Beacon of Magic.

Throughout the streets of Hollywood Studios will be vintage-themed holiday decor. Down Hollywood Boulevard, the theme park company said that Santa Claus will bring cheer through a motorcade. Guests can also enjoy "For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration" with ‘Olaf’ making an appearance.

Finally, at the park’s ‘Hollywood & Vine,’ Minne Mouse will reportedly host a festive meal with her friends.

Disney said that seasonal decor will fill Animal Kingdom as Disney character flotillas sail down Discovery River to holiday sounds. At the centerpiece of the park, the 'Tree of Life' will become another ‘Beacon of Magic’ during most nights of the 50th anniversary celebration. However, for the holidays, there will be a festive edition of the ‘Tree of Life Awakenings’ on most nights.

Park guests at Epcot can enjoy holiday music, treats, and family-friendly experiences during the park’s ‘International Festival of the Holidays,’ Disney said. The event will operate from November 26th to December 30th with holiday kitchens around the park, performances from the ‘Voices of Liberty,’ and the return of the ‘cookie stroll.’

Finally, Magic Kingdom will once again be lined with holiday decorations once again this year, the theme park company said. When the sun sets, special holiday projections will appear most nights on Cinderella Castle, alternating periodically with the castle's transformation into a Beacon of Magic.

In addition, Disney said that they also have a Christmas-themed after-hours event at Magic Kingdom, titled ‘Disney Very Merriest After Hours.’ It operates on select nights from November 8th through December 21st between 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. However, just like with Boo Bash, guests can choose to enter the park as early as 7 p.m.

The special-ticketed event will include the nighttime spectacular ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ and the holiday-themed parade ‘Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.’ Disney added that during the parade, "Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be joined by pals from Disney’s ‘Frozen’ and many other favorite Disney characters, including the very popular Toy Soldiers. This festive parade will, of course, also feature Santa Claus himself."

In addition, Disney said that iconic characters will be dressed their holiday best throughout the park, magical snowfall will come down on Main Street U.S.A., and Tomorrowland will have a dance party for those ready to boogie the night away. Attractions open during the night will feature shorter wait times given the event’s limited capacity. The ‘Jungle Cruise’ ride will transform into the ’Jingle Cruise’ and the ‘Monster’s Inc. Laugh Floor’ show will get new jokes for the season.

Attendees will be treated to complimentary snacks like ice cream, popcorn, seasonal treats, and select bottled beverages. There will also be special holiday food and drinks available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now for the ‘Disney Very Merriest After Hours’ event on the Walt Disney World website. You can also make a purchase by calling 407-939-7947. Prices start at $169 per person.

Meanwhile, Disney Springs will reportedly transform into a winter wonderland, with sparkling lights, holiday decor, and more for guests to see. The ‘Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll’ will return with Disney-themed trees – some old, some new, and some inspired by the park's 50th year anniversary. In the Town Center, magical snowfall will bring wonder to guests. Many of the stores and restaurants throughout Disney Springs will feature special holiday items, food, and beverages.

Disney's resort hotels will be decked for the holidays with iconic trees and other seasonal items, Disney said. Also returning this year will be gingerbread displays at the resorts. Some resort restaurants will offer holiday food and drinks too.

NEW 50TH ANNIVERSARY MERCHANDISE

Disney said that they will sell several collections of 50th anniversary merchandise, one of which is already on sale.

Two other collections directly inspired by the ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ titled the ‘Celebration Collection’ and the ‘Disney Castle Collection,’ will launch on October 1st, kicking off the anniversary fun at the parks and on the shopDisney website.

Items in the ‘Celebration Collection’ include more shirts, long-sleeves, and exciting new accessories such as festive headwear, photo frames, and soap dispensers. The ‘Disney Castle Collection’ is inspired by Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom and includes items like collectible ornaments, a castle-themed mug, and a light-up Minnie Mouse headband.

Later in October, Disney said that the ‘EARidescent Collection’ will hit the shelves online and at the parks. The color collection is themed to match the EARidescent celebration and includes items like a mini-backpack by Loungefly, a spirit jersey, and sparkling Minnie Ears. Then, in November, the ‘Luxe Logo Collection’ will reportedly go on sale. It includes upscale pieces for Disney collectors.

Disney also said that there will be a ‘Vault Collection,’ composed of favorites for long-time fans. There will be retro-themed designs inspired by items from the Walt Disney Archives. They pay tribute to the 50 years of Walt Disney World and include items like a 2021 rendition of the original Mickey Mouse ear hat, throwback t-shirt styles, and vintage-inspired plush toys. As the festivities go on over the 18-month celebration, other items will debut. However, Disney has not said when this collection will go on sale.

Visitors will notice one-of-a-kind retail displays throughout the Walt Disney World Resort too, the theme park company said.

NEW DISNEY EXPERIENCES

Several new experiences will be available for Disney fans during the theme park company’s 50th anniversary celebration.

One of the biggest services that will debut this fall is the ‘Disney Genie.’ Disney describes it as "a complementary and convenient new digital service" to help park guests better plan their day. Built right into the My Disney Experience app, the Disney Genie will guide guests through the theme parks with tips that can help reduce times in lines and take the guesswork out of "what’s next."

"From specific attractions, foodie experiences and entertainment, to general interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more – just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and it will do the planning for you," Disney said.

Other features include:

Get Itinerary Updates from Morning to Night : Disney Genie will continue to update your itinerary throughout your day, so you can be more spontaneous and go with the flow.

Find Your Favorites at a Glance : Create your very own personal tip board to instantly see your favorites. It will display current and forecasted future wait times, helping you predict when you might experience quicker entry to attractions.

Enjoy More Flexibility and Fun: Disney Genie brings existing planning features together in one place. Join a virtual queue at certain attractions, make dining and experience reservations, mobile order food at many locations, get help from a virtual assistant, and more.

Disney is also launching two other options to enhance the guest experience through a new queue called the ‘Lightning Lane’ entrance:

Disney Genie+ service (available for purchase): For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time from classics like ‘Haunted Mansion’ to thrill rides like ‘Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’ and newer favorites like ‘Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run’ (attractions subject to limited availability). Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories, such as augmented reality lenses, and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day.

Individual attraction selections (available for purchase): Schedule a time to arrive at up to two highly demanded attractions each day using the Lightning Lane entrance, like ‘Seven Dwarfs Mine Train’ at Magic Kingdom. Pricing will vary by date, attraction, and park. Selections will be made on the same day of your visit and can be used across multiple parks. More details will be announced closer to its launch date.

Even with these changes, attractions will continue to offer a traditional standby queue or a virtual queue at certain attractions like ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ to maximize flexibility, Disney said. The FASTPASS, FastPass+, and Disney MaxPass services will be retired.

Another new experience coming to Walt Disney World is the ‘Space 220’ restaurant, set to open at Epcot on September 20th, just prior to the start of ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ It will be located next to the ‘Mission: SPACE’ ride and features a panoramic view of Earth from space.

"Your immersive experience begins as you check in to the Space 220 Departure Lounge in Future World," Disney explained. "From here, you’ll board one of ‘Space Elevators’ that will transport you in what seems like 220 miles above Earth to Centauri Space Station. As you begin your ascent, you’ll look down through a viewport to see Epcot shrink away; looking up you’ll see the Space Station come into view."

They said that the restaurant will feature a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner. Fine wine and ‘atmospheric cocktails’ will also be available for purchase.

Then, opening in the Spring of 2022 will be the 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel — a one-of-a-kind experience aboard a Star Wars ship for two nights. Guests arrive and depart together, similar to a cruise ship.

Disney explained that when guests get to the resort, they will enter a terminal and "blast off" from a launchpad onto the ship. Inside, they can gaze into space and meet some of their favorite characters from the iconic film franchise. When it is time to visit the parks, they will be transported to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Hollywood Studios. The Galactic Starcruiser will also have all kinds of activities onboard, like lightsaber training and droid racing.

The resort is said to look like a spaceship and each "cabin" can sleep up to five people. Every window of the galactic hotel is said to have "a view of the galaxy beyond, with ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place." There are 100 cabins onboard and three categories of cabins to choose from: the Standard Cabin, the Galaxy Class Suite, and the Grand Captain Suite.

Disney said that prices vary by departure date, the number of guests in your cabin, and your cabin type. They listed the following sample prices:

2 guests per cabin: $1,209 per guest per night or $4,809 voyage total

3 guests per cabin (2 adults, 1 child): $889 per guest per night or $5,299 voyage total

4 guests per cabin (3 adults, 1 child): $749 per guest per night or $5,999 voyage total

Also included in your purchase is admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, valet parking, an exclusive ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ MagicBand, and food and beverages on the Galactic Starcruiser and at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Hollywood Studios. Alcoholic drinks and specialty beverages are excluded from this.

Itineraries can be viewed in the ‘Star Wars: Datapad’ in the Play Disney Parks app 30 days before your voyage departure date. Disney encourages guests to dress their galactic best with Star Wars clothing. Themed apparel will also be available in advance from shopDisney or on the ship.

RUNDISNEY EVENTS

During the coronavirus pandemic, in-person was racing on hold and Disney held virtual races for its popular running events.

For the first time since before the pandemic, Disney will hold in-person events again with runDisney's 2021- 2022 season. It kicks off officially this fall with the ‘Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend’ between Friday, November 4th, and Sunday, November 7th, 2021.

"After a year of virtual meetings, virtual visits and… yes, virtual races… we are in the early planning stages to once again welcome back our runDisney family to the Most Magical Place on Earth," Walt Disney World said on the runDisney website. "And it’s just in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort."

Participants can choose between in-person or virtual races and register on the runDisney website. There are several in-person races, including the ‘Disney Wine & Dine 5K,’ the ‘Disney Wine & Dine 10K,’ the ‘Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon,’ and ‘Disney’s Two Course Challenge.’ However, only the ‘Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon’ and the ‘Disney Two Course Challenge' are still available to sign up for.

Three other races will occur during the 2021- 2022 season: the ‘Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend,’ the ‘Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend,’ and the ‘runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.’

The 'Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend' takes place between Wednesday, January 5th, through Sunday, January 9th. In-person events include the ‘Walt Disney World 5K,’ ‘Walt Disney World 10K,’ 'Walt Disney World Half-Marathon,' ‘Walt Disney World Marathon,’ the ‘Goofy Race and a Half Challenge,’ and the ‘Dopey Challenge.’ Registrations are open on the runDisney website but the only options that are not sold out are the ‘Walt Disney World Marathon’ and the ‘Dopey Challenge.’ Virtual races will also be held but are sold out too.

Registrations are open on the runDisney website for the ‘Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend’ too, which takes place from February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2022. In addition to virtual races, there are several in-person events, including ‘Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga,’ the ‘Disney Princess 5K,’ the ‘Disney Princess Enchanted 10K,’ the ‘Disney Princess Half Marathon,’ and the ‘Disney Fairy Tale Challenge.’ Only registrations for the 'Disney Princess Half Marathon’ and the ‘Disney Fairy Tale Challenge' remain available.

Just in time for the 50th anniversary celebration, Walt Disney World announced that its Annual Passholder program will return.

Starting September 8th, four new annual pass options will go on sale:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: For $399 plus tax, or $19 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Pixie Dust passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid on most weekdays but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods. Up to three park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Pirate Pass: For $699 plus tax, or $45 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Pirate passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods. Up to four park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Sorcerer Pass: For $899 plus tax, or $63 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that the Sorcerer passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates during select holiday periods. Up to five park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Incredi-Pass: For $1,299 plus tax, or $99 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Incredi-Pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. No blockout dates apply. Up to five park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Passholders can add on Disney PhotoPass downloads for the year at the cost of $99 plus tax. For the same price, passholders can also add on access to the Disney water parks and sporting experiences.

New to the Annual Passholder program at Walt Disney World, the theme park company said that there will be access to bonus reservations, meaning that from time to time, passholders can make an additional park reservation without it counting against their applicable reservation hold limit. In addition, passholders who stay at Disney resort hotels or other select hotels will be eligible to make theme park reservations for each day of their stay in addition to the reservations they can hold based on their pass type.

Current passholders can continue to use their existing annual passes as is but come time to renew, they must choose one of the new pass options at a special renewal price, Disney said. Also, starting September 8th, all Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Platinum Plus annual passholders can hold more reservations at a time. Existing passholders will soon receive a new exclusive magnet too.

