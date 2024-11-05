What states does Kamala Harris need to win?

The heat is on in the 2024 Presidential Election as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remain neck-and-neck in the race to the Oval Office.

The race to get 270 electoral votes may not be determined until possibly as late as the end of this week as some states are too close to call on Tuesday, November 5.

Although there are at least 30 states already having a projected winner between Harris and Trump as of 7:45 p.m. PT Tuesday night, there's a shortlist of swing states that will ultimately be the turning point in the election.

Here are the states Harris will need to win in order to become the first female President in the United States: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The three aforementioned states is among the so-called "blue wall," which refers to the 18 U.S. states, plus District of Columbia, that the Democratic Party has historically won in recent presidential elections. Trump won 2016 after securing Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – three of the blue wall states – in his race against Hillary Clinton.

While Trump held a 214-179 lead as of 8 p.m., PT, he also needs to secure Pennsylvania in order to secure his second term as President.

In addition to awaiting the results of Pennsylvania, five other battleground states have not been called yet: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.

How many electors are in the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors. The first to hit 270 will win the race for the presidency.

In the 2020 race, Joe Biden beat Trump 306-232.

At around 8 p.m. on November 5, Kamala Harris became the projected winner of California, the state with the most electoral votes with 54. Trump secured Florida, which has the third most electoral votes with 30.

The nation awaits the results for Texas, which has the second most electoral votes with 40.

The numbers are updated every 10 years with the census, which may lead to shifts in some states' electoral votes. The current electoral vote allocations are based 2020 Census data and will be used for the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections.