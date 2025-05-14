Expand / Collapse search

Westwood home target of morning burglary

Published  May 14, 2025 6:52am PDT
Westwood
An investigation was underway after a home was burglarized in Westwood on Wednesday morning.

The Brief

    • At least four suspects broke into a home in LA's Westwood neighborhood on the morning of Wednesday, May 14.
    • The suspects left the home after an on-site security officer arrived.
    • Shots were fired after the suspects allegedly attempted to run over the security officer. 

LOS ANGELES - A family in Westwood woke up to a frightening encounter on Wednesday morning as a group of perpetrators broke into their home. 

Early morning burglary

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home in the 10400 block of Lindbrook Drive, near Beverly Glen and Wilshire boulevards, around 5:10 a.m. 

The victims reported that four men forcibly entered the home and eventually left the scene after they encountered an on-site security officer. 

LAPD officials said the suspects attempted to run over the security officer, which prompted him to fire a round of shots. 

One of the suspects was taken into custody while the other suspects remain at large. 

No injuries were reported he investigation is ongoing. 

What we don't know:

The names of the victims and the suspect taken into custody have not been released. 

Also, a description of the suspects was not available. 

The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

