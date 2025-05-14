Westwood home target of morning burglary
LOS ANGELES - A family in Westwood woke up to a frightening encounter on Wednesday morning as a group of perpetrators broke into their home.
Early morning burglary
What we know:
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home in the 10400 block of Lindbrook Drive, near Beverly Glen and Wilshire boulevards, around 5:10 a.m.
The victims reported that four men forcibly entered the home and eventually left the scene after they encountered an on-site security officer.
LAPD officials said the suspects attempted to run over the security officer, which prompted him to fire a round of shots.
One of the suspects was taken into custody while the other suspects remain at large.
No injuries were reported he investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims and the suspect taken into custody have not been released.
Also, a description of the suspects was not available.
The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department.