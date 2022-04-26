Grand theft suspect who stole $8,000 worth of jewelry from Westlake Village TJ Maxx wanted

article

Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with grand theft at a Westlake Village T.J. Maxx.

It happened on April 20 just after 11 a.m.

According to a special bulletin put out by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect caught on surveillance camera went into the store and asked the sales associate at the jewelry counter to see a $7,999 pair of earrings. That's when the suspect grabbed the earrings and ran out of the store without paying, authorities said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to call LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.