‘Serial stabber’ leaves 3 men critically wounded in Westlake

Published  July 3, 2025 6:31am PDT
Westlake
LOS ANGELES - Three men were critically wounded following an apparent stabbing spree in Los Angeles' Westlake District. 

Suspect described as a ‘serial stabber’ 

What we know:

The stabbings happened from late Wednesday night until about 2 a.m. Thursday on Bonnie Brae Street, between 3rd and 6th streets.  

The suspect has been described by authorities as a "serial stabber," adding it's unclear what weapon was used, but it was a "very sharp object." 

Investigators do not believe the stabbings are connected and all three victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. 

What we don't know:

The victims were unable to give Los Angeles Police Department investigators a description of the suspect because they were "very bad off." 

The names of the victims have not been released by the LAPD. 

The Source: Information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division. 

WestlakeCrime and Public Safety