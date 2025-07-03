‘Serial stabber’ leaves 3 men critically wounded in Westlake

Three men were critically wounded following an apparent stabbing spree in Los Angeles' Westlake District.

Suspect described as a ‘serial stabber’

What we know:

The stabbings happened from late Wednesday night until about 2 a.m. Thursday on Bonnie Brae Street, between 3rd and 6th streets.

The suspect has been described by authorities as a "serial stabber," adding it's unclear what weapon was used, but it was a "very sharp object."

Investigators do not believe the stabbings are connected and all three victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The victims were unable to give Los Angeles Police Department investigators a description of the suspect because they were "very bad off."

The names of the victims have not been released by the LAPD.