Explosion in Westlake building forces evacuation

article

The Brief There was an explosion in a building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles on Wednesday. LAFD crews evacuated the whole building. Investigators are working to figure out what caused the explosion.



An explosion went off in a building in the Westlake district of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, and crews are working to figure out what caused the blast.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department first reported the explosion around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, in a two-story building on 4th Street. Firefighters said there was damage in one of the units on the second floor, and smoke was coming out of the attic vents. There was, however, no fire.

SUGGESTED: Palm Springs bombing suspect identified, killed in blast

First responders took one man to the hospital with what they called "significant injuries."

Firefighters said that some of the roof rafters are shifting after the explosion. They've shut down utilities to the building while they investigate.

What we don't know:

The LAFD is still working to determine the cause of the explosion, but the department said the initial investigation points to it being gas-related.

The man who was injured was not identified. It's unclear when residents will be allowed back in the building.