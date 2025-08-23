18-year-old woman fatally shot during argument on Metro bus near LAX

The Brief LAPD is looking for the gunman who opened fire on a Metro bus, killing an 18-year-old woman. Police said the young woman was shot after intervening in an argument between her boyfriend and the gunman. No other passengers were injured.



An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot aboard a Metro bus while trying to break up an argument between her boyfriend and another man, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at about 10:50 p.m. Friday on Metro Bus Line 115 at Manchester and Belford avenues in Westchester.

According to LAPD, the woman was shot after intervening in an argument between her boyfriend and the gunman. No additional details about the shooting or altercation were released.

The 20-year-old gunman fled the scene on foot and remains on the loose. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A Metro spokesperson said the bus operator heard gunshots from the rear of the bus and immediately stopped to allow all passengers to exit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the LAPD, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.