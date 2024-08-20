West LA residents, business owners unhappy with homeless housing project

Residents and business owners in West Los Angeles were unhappy about a proposal to bring housing for unsheltered residents to the area.

Dozens took their frustration to the street and rallied in opposition to the housing project, which they said will destroy their neighborhood.

"It’s a horrible plan and it’s short-sided," said Leiauna Anderson with the Stop Midvale-Pico Coalition.

The 33-bed Midvale Housing project is slated to be built on a city-owned parking lot on Pico Boulevard in Midvale Avenue. Touted by the city as a link between street homelessness and permanent housing, members of the Midvale Pico Coalition say they're all for housing solutions, but not projects this small and not in the middle of business districts and neighborhoods.

"We fully support the city's commitment to provide homeless housing. However, we do not believe this is the best location for it. In fact, we've found two alternative locations within our district that would house more people and cost less to the taxpayers," another member told FOX 11.

Since the project was announced, the property owner of the buildings next door hasn’t been able to find new renters.

"There's been a major financial impact, obviously. But the loss of all the rental income and no, no prospects for leasing it again. So it's basically going to be a dead building," said Ed Jirele.

The buildings had been in his family for over 75 years.

The controversial project was approved by the city council in October. Months later, a group called Fix the City filed a lawsuit attempting to stop it, alleging that the city unlawfully used emergency powers to fast track approval of the project. Despite the ongoing litigation, public outcry, and proposed alternate sites. This fence was erected around the site Monday, indicating that the project is one step closer to reality.

FOX 11 has reached out to Katy Yaroslavsky’s office and has not heard back.