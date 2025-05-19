Cannabis store owned by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher targeted in overnight burglary: report

Video posted to social media shows a cannabis store owned by Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher was hit by a group of burglars over the weekend.

What we know:

The Woods WeHo, located in the 8200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, was robbed and vandalized on Saturday, May 17, around 4:30 a.m., the WeHo Times reported.

Entrepreneur Elliot Lewis posted video of the incident to Instagram.

The video showed the burglary crew in hooded sweatshirts as they forced entry by shattering the store’s glass and filling garbage bags with the store’s merchandise.

The burglars left the scene after they were approached by an armed security guard.

"Our hearts go out to Samba and Woody and their entire crew," Lewis wrote. "Make it make sense. Please bring back some common sense."

FOX 11 has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Thomas Schoos, Bill Maher, and Woody Harrelson attend 'The Woods' Opening Day on May 13, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Woods) (Getty Images)

The backstory:

The Woods is an "Amsterdam-style" café, which is part of a growing trend. Under AB 1775, cities and counties can allow existing cannabis retailers and consumption lounges to sell non-cannabis food and drinks.

