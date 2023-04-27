VIDEO: Suspects armed with AK-47 rob three people in West Hollywood

Frightening video shows the moments three suspects, one armed with an AK-47, approach two men in West Hollywood and robbed them.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened April 25 around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica Blvd. and Orlando Ave., right behind the restaurant La Boheme.

A male suspect, armed with an assault rifle, and two female suspects, armed with handguns, approached two men as they were walking in an alley and demanded their property. One of the victims was struck in the face with the handgun. Officials say a man walking on the sidewalk tried to intervene but was also robbed.

"When we walk the street and see video military style assault weapons on our streets at 9'o clock at night, that is not a sense of safety, that is not a sense of security and we can feel it," said Alan Strasberg vice-chair of WeHo for the People.

"It's scary to think this is happening in our streets, a Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. on a Tuesday night which is the slowest night of the week in town," stated Larry Block with Wehoville.com.

Deputies are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Hollywood Station Detective Zeff at 310-358-4033 and refer to case number 923-02295-0977-031. You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).