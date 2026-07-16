Two moms say their 85-year-old neighbor abused their daughters

The Brief Mothers Malina Chandler and Alize Ostalaza discovered that their 85-year-old neighbor allegedly sexually abused their young daughters for nearly a year in their apartment complex's play area. Following the disclosure, the LAPD investigated the allegations and arrested Simon Verastegui, who is now charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. Despite facing skepticism from others due to the suspect's advanced age, both mothers urge parents to always believe in their children.



Two mothers say they trusted their elderly neighbor. Now, they say that trust cost their daughters their innocence.

Malina Chandler and Alize Ostalaza say they recently discovered their 85-year-old neighbor, someone they once considered friendly, allegedly molested their 8- and 9-year-old daughters.

"I don't want to think about it because this is my only child," Ostalaza said, breaking down in tears.

"We found out that he sexually assaulted them for at least, almost a year," Chandler said.

The mothers say the abuse happened in a play area inside their apartment complex. They say the security cameras on the property were pointed in a different direction and never caught the alleged abuse on camera.

"They explained how he pinned them down on the playground, and he wouldn't let them move, and how he was touching himself every time," Chandler said.

"We thought because the park was right there in our backyard that it was OK," Ostalaza said. "That's why we let our guard down."

The girls say they stayed quiet for a long time because they didn't know what to do.

"Scared... sad," one of the 9-year-old girls said, describing how she felt.

When the girls finally told their moms, the mothers called the LAPD. Detectives investigated and arrested Simon Verastegui. He is now charged with Penal Code Section 288.5, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

But the mothers say when they've told others about the abuse, the reaction hasn't been what they expected.

"Are you sure such a feeble old man could have done that?" Chandler said, describing the skepticism she has encountered. "Why would he do that in public?"

Both mothers say no matter the age of an alleged abuser, parents should always believe their kids.

"I feel like you can't put nothing past nobody, honestly," Ostalaza said.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 31.