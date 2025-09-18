Person of interest sought after dog found dead in West Hollywood burglary

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have released a picture of the person who has been identified as a person of interest in an animal cruelty and burglary case.

What we know:

LASD detectives continue their investigation after a dog was found dead following a residential burglary that was caught on camera in West Hollywood.

Officials said deputies were called to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue, near Santa Monica and Sweetzer avenues in West Hollywood, around 11:36 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Video of the incident released by the LASD shows a man entering a home without permission. Once inside the unit, Bhatia allegedly abused the victim's dog until they became unresponsive.

The person of interest was identified as 27-year-old Anmol Bhatia.

Those with information are asked to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at 310-855-8850. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

